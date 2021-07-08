Residents in the community where six-year-old Sean Luke lived had more knowledge and knew something homicide investigators did not take the time to figure out—the actual person who brutally murdered the child back in 2006.
It was because of that knowledge that some of those residents resorted to setting fire to the home of Avinash Baboolal—of one of the State’s main witnesses in the murder trial—while he was being questioned by police in connection with the boy’s death.
But instead of carrying out a proper investigation that would have convinced them the witness himself was the actual murderer, investigating officers charged an innocent 16-year-old boy, based on a statement they coerced him into giving to corroborate the one given by Baboolal.
So said defence attorney Evans Welch yesterday, as he made final submissions in the murder trial before High Court Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds.
Welch, along with attorneys Kelston Pope and Gabriel Hernandez, is appearing on behalf of Richard Chatoo, 31, who is charged alongside Akeel Mitchell, 29, with murdering Luke in an abandoned cane field off Orange Valley Trace, Couva, in March 2006.
Luke was sodomised with a 53-inch cane stalk that was pushed all the way up to his right shoulder.
It was an act that would have caused the child to be in extreme agony before he took his final breath not more than a five to six minutes later, stated forensic pathologist Dr Eslyn McDonald-Burris, when she gave evidence in May.
There was also evidence the boy was sexually assaulted before he was killed and his body left in the cane field, where it was found on the morning of March 28, two days after he went missing from his home.
‘Lazy way out’
In his address, Welch stated most of the evidence presented at trial pointed towards Baboolal as a person who had a role to play in Luke’s death.
He cited a multiplicity of inconsistencies and “lies” in his statement to police, who nonetheless released him eventually, without charge. They did not even request that Baboolal subject himself to giving DNA samples for testing.
Had they done that and not taken the “lazy way out” and “tricked” Chatoo into giving a statement implicating himself and Mitchell, then Baboolal would have been the one rightfully behind bars, he said.
“You can draw the inference that Avinash Baboolal had something to do with what happened to Sean either by himself or with someone else, and in order to cover himself he had to make up a story.
“The State had to present evidence that corroborated Avinash’s story, so they called Arvis Pradeep (as a witness). But his evidence is so inconsistent (with Baboolal’s) that it is clear that the story was an invention. They could not get their story right,” said Welch.
In his evidence, Baboolal, who was 17 at the time, said on the afternoon of March 26, he, Chatoo, Mitchell, Luke and two of Chatoo’s young cousins went on a fishing trip in the area.
While on their way to the river and walking through the cane field, Chatoo and Mitchell diverted off course with Luke.
Minutes later, Mitchell and Chatoo emerged without Luke. Chatoo he said, informed him Luke was “taking a poop and will return home after”.
But in his first account to police, Welch said Baboolal never made mention of this. It was only after Cpl Gobin Harripersad introduced Mitchell’s name and asked Baboolal if he “wanted to start over” his statement did Baboolal begin accusing Chatoo and Mitchell.
At first he even denied there was a fishing trip.
“The accusation against Richard started with a prompting from an officer who asked him if he wanted to start over. Harripersad admitted under cross-examination this was improper and he should not have asked him if he wanted to start over,” said Welch.
Unknown DNA
Even though in Chatoo’s statement to police he implicated himself and Mitchell, Chatoo testified during the trial he was coached by the officers into making the utterances.
This was based on a promise that if he had implicated Mitchell, then he (Chatoo) would not have been charged, but would have instead become a witness against Mitchell.
“I just wanted to go home,” Chatoo stated in his evidence.
Chatoo testified at trial despite what he said to the officers, Mitchell and Luke were not present on the trip organised by Baboolal.
The last time he saw Luke alive, he said, the boy was standing in his own yard, behind a closed gate. He noticed that while on their way to the river, Baboolal kept looking back north in the direction where Luke lived.
Baboolal he said began walking in that direction and arrived at the river some 45 minutes later.
Welch went further to ask that if Baboolal’s account was actually true, why he didn’t inform other residents, or Luke’s mother Pauline Bharath, of where he last saw the child when he realised that same evening the boy was missing.
In fact, when residents formed a search party and were looking for Luke in the cane field, Baboolal, who formed part of that group, steered clear of the part of the field he said he claimed Mitchell and Chatoo took Luke.
“He knew the pain that Miss Lumfai (Luke’s mother) and the community was feeling and he was indifferent, going about his business because he does not have a heart and a soul,” Welch said of Baboolal.
One startling feature of the investigation, Welch said, was that the DNA of an unknown person was found on the cane stalk that was inserted into Luke’s body.
Scientific evidence presented at trial suggested the DNA did not match that of either Mitchell or Chatoo.
That DNA result was only returned in April of this year.
Welch reminded Justice Ramsumair-Hinds of Cpl Harripersad’s testimony.
“Harripersad admitted that if they had known another DNA would have been found on the cane stalk, they would have taken the DNA of Avinash but they didn’t,” stated the attorney.
Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal will be making final submissions tomorrow on behalf of the State.
Once this is complete, Justice Ramsumair-Hinds said she will deliver her verdict on the morning of July 23.