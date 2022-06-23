At least 50 people were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday night, following an oil spill along Gowers Well Road in Fyzabad.
The Express was told that the affected, including young children, were taken to a building at Delhi Road at around midnight after they began complaining of feeling unwell.
Residents said the oil leak began at 3pm on Wednesday and continued throughout the evening.
Anand Mahabir, one of the 10 homeowners, said, "It began really bag by nightfall and people started getting sick with the fumes. My children, ages 13 and 11, began complaining."
Mahabir said homeowners were advised to refrain from lighting their stoves and any fires as oil slick had covered the rivers and drains in the area.
He said animals, ducks, goats and chickens, were covered in oil, some dying overnight.
The company responsible for the site, has visited the families and provided meals and accommodation.
"The company is really trying but it is a lot of oil and we are affected," Mahabir said.