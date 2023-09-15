Residents of Sunkist Development, Phillipine, near San Fernando, donned masks as they spoke yesterday about the stench of sewage that has been overflowing from a manhole in the road over the past week.
“The residents here are suffering. The stench is horrible and we have over 100 houses in this area,” resident Rosemary Boodoo said.
She estimated that as many as 400 residents could be affected.
People have remained in their homes for as long as they can in an attempt to escape the smell, Boodoo said, adding: “This scent will eventually filter into our homes because we are connected to the sewer system, all our sinks and toilets; eventually, we’ll get that bad smell or a back-up.”
Concerns were also raised by resident Franklin Ishmael, who has lived in the development for over 30 years.
He said: “Apart from the stench, when cars are being driven, you drive into your garage and all the filth remains in your garage from off your tyres. That is a big, big problem there.”
Dexter Daniel, who lives next to the drain into which the raw sewage has been depositing, said: “Somebody has dropped the ball somewhere because here’s a huge sewage problem in this part of the country and nobody’s paying attention to it....
“We want to get this message to the high-ups because we alone here can’t fix it. WASA needs to send the truck, they have the specialised equipment and they are the only entity with that type of equipment who can actually do this work.
“We need a temporary or an immediate solution, but this is part of a bigger problem where you need WASA to come here on a periodic basis, like maybe every five months, and do some cleaning out.”
He believes an increase in business activity, inclusive of food outlets in the area, may have led to the problem.
The issue also occurred in February and WASA intervened, the residents said.
Councillor for the area Krishna Persadsingh said he has been preparing a letter to send to WASA.
He said he also intends to take the issue to the public health committee at the Penal Debe Regional Corporation “and seek that committee’s intervention and approval for us to write to WASA, asking for this issue to be dealt with because it is a public health issue”.
The Express reached out to WASA's corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty, who said the wastewater system at Sunkist Development was not under WASA’s control or responsibility.
“However, the authority assisted with the overflow issue in the area earlier this year, following consultation with officials of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation,” he added.