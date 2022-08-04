The Woodbrook community is objecting to plans for the development of Ariapita Avenue, saying the plans are being made without proper consultation and input from residents.
The residents expressed their concern in a release yesterday, following comments made by Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell about Ariapita Avenue’s potential to be used for year-round Carnival-type activities.
During the launch of Tribe Family of Bands’ SUNSETWKN (Sunset Weekend) last month, Mitchell said Ariapita Avenue could be used for weekend-long band launches, outside of the Carnival season. He said this would attract tourists while also creating employment for cultural workers.
But in a release yesterday, the Woodbrook Residents Committee said it was “deeply concerned and perplexed” by the statements “which are being made ex-cathedra and without the benefit of meaningful consultation and dialogue with the community and, we dare say, in the absence of any verifiable research on the needs and development priorities of the area.”
The Committee said year-round Carnival activities would not only dilute the original Carnival festival but would transform Ariapita Avenue into a “Gaza Strip” and hub for nefarious activities.
“What we see is an ill-conceived agenda to recreate the “Gaza Strip” that developed on Wrightson Road during and in the immediate aftermath of World War II. The outcome of this was the prevalence of prostitution, gambling, and a range of nefarious activities including street fights and riotous behaviour involving the American marines and locals at the various bars and nightclubs along that stretch,” the release added.
Right to peace
The Committee said the Avenue has already been affected by criminal activity and both environmental and noise pollution.
“Weekend activities from the bars continually confront residents with unsanitary waste in front of their properties—Styrofoam cups and plates, food boxes, doubles wrapping paper, sanitary napkins, condoms, human excreta, and vomitus,” the Committee stated.
It added that Woodbrook is a majority residential neighbourhood and residents have a right to peacefulness, cleanliness, and safety “all of which will be further jeopardised by what is being proposed.”
The Committee called for consultation and research to be done into the area’s heritage as part of plans for redevelopment of the area and said it is requesting a meeting with Mitchell to discuss the issue.
The Committee said a redevelopment plan by the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago (UDeCOTT) has several shortcomings, including sidewalks too narrow to accommodate street furniture, blocked access to traffic during activities and the removal of green spaces to create parking facilities and public washrooms.
The Committee added that for entertainment businesses to operate side by side with the residents, there should be restrictions including bars to stop selling alcohol by two o’clock, music speakers to be placed indoors to limit noise pollution, and police enforcing public nuisance laws.
“If things are done the right way with proper consultation and effective dialogue with the residents and other business places, then happy coexistence is possible, but the government forcefully imposing its will on the community is unsatisfactory and undemocratic,” the Committee stated.