A shed in the community of Pleasantville has been causing contention as an activist believes it will become a haven for crime.
However, the councillor for the area said it is part of a beautification project in the community.
Activist Tricia Hamilton said, in the past, the space was supposed to be a play park for children. But she believes, with the shed, the area will instead become a haven for crime in the community.
“Women who coming home (in the) night, somebody could be hiding behind there and snatch them...in close proximity to home they could actually get abused and raped. We going to have all kinds of out-of-timing people coming here. I don’t want to be a victim or a witness to no crime. We do not want that shed, it is hazardous. Apart from it being unsafe and it doesn’t look good, is that this is a potential drug block,” Hamilton said last week Wednesday.
She claimed that sheds used by others to conduct the sale of items in Pleasantville were demolished while this shed was allowed to be erected.
Resident Clint Williams said his shed was opposite one of the schools in Pleasantville and was among 14 others broken down in the area. He said they received letters stating that they had to move. Williams said he has an injury and is unable to obtain another source of income. He is calling for compensation for his demolished shed.
Hamilton said last week’s meeting was not a yet a protest but a voicing of concerns. First Wave Movement leader Umar Abdullah was also present last Wednesday and spoke about the issue.
Hamilton also claimed she was threatened last week Tuesday for taking a stand against the situation and planned to make a report to the police.
Beautification project
But resident Kenneth Wallace said the area where the shed was built was a dumping ground. He said work is on-going to beautify the community.
Wallace said he was given consent from the councillor for the area, Robert Parris.
He said it was a way of developing individuals.
“The youths give us the support...to cut the lawn, trim the plants. What I am creating is young entrepreneurs… We hire people from within the community, especially young people, we teach them the gains about business, from small into large,” said Wallace. He added that the shed is a temporary structure in the area.
“If Pleasantville has a green space and we see an opportunity that we could do something for the community, we will be asking relevant authorities for the opportunity to develop.”
The landscaper said during the pandemic he was unable to work and ventured into selling fruits and vegetables and used money to distribute hampers to members of the community.
Health hazard
Councillor Robert Parris said the Pleasantville business community has invested in the area, especially over the last two years.
He said the sheds in front of the Village Plaza in Pleasantville were on the ground and were creating a health hazard and violating the law.
“There were rats, there were vermin. The public health department along with the building inspector consulted the person there and told them that it had to be moved because it was on the ground. It was creating an unhealthy environment, plus they were in violation because it was on the footpath,” said Parris.
He said the new model is a prototype whereby people will understand this is the new standard for the community in terms of vending. He said it is a beautification project and progress for the community.
Parris added that the material that has been used was restored and painted after being taken following demolition work at Skinner Park and from work at King’s Wharf in San Fernando.
He said that the beatification project is one that will fall under local government reform as businesses in the area will be re-investing in the community and the San Fernando City Corporation will not have to expend any money.