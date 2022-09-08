Fiery protests blockaded roadways in Rousillac, Mon Desir and the Guaracara-Tabaquite Road yesterday as residents called on the Government to bring an end to their transportation miseries.
Residents of Rousillac and Mon Desir burned tyres, preventing traffic from flowing along the main road for at least three hours.
The residents, who staged similar protests in 2020, said the Government had failed to fulfil its promise back then to repair the crater-like potholes along the roadway.
Residents held up placards and called on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to respond.
Residents said taxi fares had increased and school buses had refused to transport children living in the affected areas.
“We cannot continue like this. After the 2020 protests, they patched the road and then it got bad again. This is terrible. We have to pay high taxi fares and it is becoming difficult to send our children to school,” a resident said.
The Express contacted local government councillor for Mon Desir Derrick Bowen, who was in support of the protest action.
In a telephone interview, Bowen said Grants Road is a main artery from the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension to Point Fortin, and Government had promised to maintain the roadway during the highway construction.
That has not happened, he said, and residents were now faced with craters as deep as two feet (0.6 metres).
Bowen said he was informed that a contract had been awarded for road maintenance to begin in the electoral district, however, he was informed that no bitumen was available.
“I cannot understand how a country so rich in oil and pitch can have a shortage in bitumen. I understand what these residents are faced with, and only when they protest something happens,” he said.
Landslide hampers movement
And residents in Guaracara Village, along the Guaracara-Tabaquite Road, also came out in protest, saying for the past 16 days a landslide caused by quarrying work had severely hampered movement through the community.
The residents stood in front of a mountain of mud, boulders and debris which had blockaded most of the main road, and called on the authorities to intervene.
They say numerous complaints to the relevant agencies have been unsuccessful.
The residents are demanding that the Ministry of Works and Transport moves in machinery to clear the road and allow the free flow of traffic through their community.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong responded, saying the regional corporation simply did not have the machinery required to move the debris.
“Major equipment is needed to clear this Ministry of Works road, it’s not a simple landslide, it’s a whole quarry in the road,” he said.
Awong said the Guaracara-Tabaquite Road is a main thoroughfare that links Tabaquite, Brasso, Flanagin Town and Rio Claro to San Fernando.