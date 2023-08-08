A week after Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan visited the site to deliver an update on the damaged Manzanilla/Mayaro roadway, residents and taxi drivers staged a protest yesterday, blocking the main road.
They said although equipment had moved into the area, no work was being done to improve the deplorable road which had caused extensive damage to vehicles.
And taxi drivers have called on the minister to pay compensation, saying they had spent thousands of dollars weekly to repair their vehicles.
The protest caused a massive traffic pile-up along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road as no vehicles were allowed to go through.
“We were passing and saw the roadblock and we joined in the protest because this is absolute madness. This road is so bad it is destroying our vehicles. I spent $4,000 on my vehicles last month. I had to do repairs because I failed my inspection. Who is going to reimburse me,” a taxi driver said.
The Sangre Grande to Mayaro taxi drivers said they had suffered the most in recent months, as they use the roadway several times each day.
The temporary bypass road was constructed after five kilometres of the Manzanilla-Mayaro Road collapsed last November, during heavy rainfall.
Since then, taxi drivers have staged several protests complaining about the bad condition of the temporary road.
The Express visited the area and found crater-like holes along the temporary road and vehicles were forced to weave through that roadway and the collapsed road.
Taxi driver Joel Lezama said the drivers understood that there was no quick fix but pleaded with the minister to understand their hardship.
He said taxi drivers had been given the assurance the road would be graded periodically but that was not done.
Unfulfilled promises
Last week, Sinanan visited the area saying that a permanent roadway would be completed in five months.
Sinanan said the project had been divided into five packages, three of which had been awarded to Carib Asphalt, Kallco, and Namalco. He said the other two packages would be awarded and start in the next two weeks.