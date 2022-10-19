The processing of applications for the Certificate of Character (CoC) service resumed on Wednesday.
The resumption comes on the heels of a disruption in service over the past few weeks which was caused by a system malfunction, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
It added that, “The TTPS (Trinidad and Tobago Police Service) is advising the public that there is currently a backlog of CoC applications which is engaging the attention of the Criminal Records Office to be cleared in the soonest possible timeframe. New applications, however, are not expected to be impacted and should be processed within a three-week period.”
Applicants were reminded that the application process begins online via the TTPS’ website at www.ttps.gov.tt where appointment dates, times and stations are selected to facilitate the process.
The suspension of the walk-in service, which was discontinued prior to the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, remains in effect, the post added.
The TTPS expressed its appreciation to the public who exercised patience and understanding as it resolved the disruption.