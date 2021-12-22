All restaurants at Piarco and ANR Robinson international airports have been given the option to operate as Covid-19 safe zones.
But the Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) says not all of them chose to do so.
In a statement on Monday, the AATT advised that “all food and beverage restaurants at the airports have had the option to operate as safe zones, however only a few, such as the Heroes and Royal Castle restaurants, have chosen to be established under this policy”.
Proof of vaccination
The AATT noted that the Heroes restaurant offers in-dining, once customers can show proof of vaccination.
“In general, patrons can use the takeaway facility at all food outlets at the airports, similar to what exists currently at malls nationwide,” it stated.
Safety of all stakeholders at the airports remains top priority and the AATT said it continues to apply strict Covid-19 safety measures under the guidance of the Ministry of Health.
It reminded airport users to observe all Covid-19 protocols at airport facilities, adding that physical distancing, frequent sanitising of hands and the wearing of face masks must be continually practised.
Floor markings and signage have been installed to provide guidance in all general areas, it added.
“We wish to reassure all stakeholders that our implemented systems are consistent with not only local health regulations but also with international airport management best practice. The Piarco and ANR Robinson International Airports have received Airport Health Accreditation from Airport Council International (ACI) which demonstrates that our health and safety procedures are in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) recommendations,” the AATT said.
It said it “continues to be attentive and diligent in the observance, adoption and review of all safety protocols at our airports”.