The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) wishes to advise the public of the resumption of the Certificate of Character application process from July 21.
Members of the public are reminded of the following when requesting a Certificate of Character:
- ALL Certificate of Character applications are to be made online on the TTPS website. (www.ttps.gov.tt)
-While completing the Certificate of Character Request Form, applicants will be able to choose the date of their appointment and the preferred police station they wish to visit to have their fingerprints taken.
- Applicants will receive a receipt with a unique tracking number upon submitting the online request.
- The applicant is responsible for printing their own application forms on legal size paper and bringing it to the police station on the day of their appointment.
- The Certificate of Character processing fee is TT$50, which is to be paid at the police station on the day of the appointment.
- Applicants will then be advised of when they can return to the police station to collect their Certificate of Character.
See the attached image with the names of the authorised stations in each Division at which Certificates of Character processing will be done.