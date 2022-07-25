The All Items Index of Retail Prices calculated from the prices collected for the month of June 2022 was 116.2, representing in an increase of 0.3 point or 0.3% above the Index (All Items) for May 2022 as shown in the table attached.
The Index for Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased from 130.4 in May 2022 to 132.0 in June 2022, reflecting an increase of 1.2%. Contributing significantly to this increase was the general upward movement in the prices of whole chickens – fresh; curry; whole chickens – frozen; other edible oil; fresh, chilled, frozen or seasoned beef; brown sugar; powdered milk – full cream; potatoes; orange; and other chilled or frozen chicken. However, the full impact of these price increases was offset by the general decreases in the prices of carite – fresh; onion; cabbage; carrots; milo; pumpkin; apples; shrimp – fresh; sweet potatoes and parboiled rice.
A further review of the data for June 2022 compared with May 2022 reflected an increase in the sub-index for Health of 0.1%. However, a decrease was noted in the sub-indices for Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco of 0.9%, and Clothing and Footwear of 0.8%. All other sections remained unchanged.
Inflation Rate
The Inflation Rate for June 2022 (measured as the percentage change in the average All Items Index for the period January to June 2022/January to June 2021) was 4.5%. This represents an increase from 4.4% which was recorded in the previous period (January to May 2022/January to May 2021). The Inflation Rate for the comparative period (January to June 2021/January to June 2020) was 1.1%.