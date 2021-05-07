Government has moved to close more businesses as the country attempts to slow the movement of people in an effort to slow the spread of the Covid-19 virus which is infecting and killing at an unprecedented rate.
There have been a large number of people who have continued to shop ahead of Sunday - Mother's Day, and there were traffic jams in several business centres on Thursday.
The majority of people polled by the Express on Thursday were of the view that people would not follow the advice of the health experts to limit their movement.
In a Legal Notice published overnight, the Public Health Ordinance was updated, with the amendment coming into effect today - Friday.
These new regulations includes membership discount stores in the prohibited retail establishments.
Among the businesses to be affected is PriceSmart which has seen long lines of shoppers in recent days.
It will remain in effect until May 23, and affect thousands of workers.