A retired police officer was discovered dead at his residence in Couva yesterday.
Wayne Boyd Snr, 64, was found unresponsive in his home at Cypress Avenue, Roystonia, and subsequently pronounced dead.
Boyd Snr retired from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) five years ago.
He left the Police Service as a senior superintendent, last attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch.
He was a father of three and grandfather of one. He was married and his wife lived in the United States.
After his retirement, he became managing director of Executive Bodyguard Services Ltd (EBSL), at Point Lisas.
His son, Wayne Boyd Jnr, 30, told the Express in a phone interview yesterday that his father had recently travelled to the US.
Two-week stay in Florida
The son said his father went on a two-week stay in Florida, with one of his daughters who was checking on universities and they returned a week ago.
“His death has hit the family very hard. On Saturday, he spoke to one of his childhood friends and told him that he was not feeling well, but did not say what was wrong. Dad was not a person to express how he was feeling or complain to his children if he was not well. He was fully vaccinated prior to his travel,” said Boyd Jnr.
An employee of his EBSL security firm called the son yesterday as he was unable to contact Boyd Snr since Sunday.
The son said a security officer said Boyd Snr would usually be at the office by around 5 a.m. but by 8 a.m. yesterday, when he did not turn up at the workplace, nor reached by phone, the employees went to his residence where they saw the gate and house locked.
“They realised this was strange and one of the officers at the security firm contacted me. Along with police officers of the Couva police station we broke down the front door of the house and found him,” said the son.
An autopsy is expected to be done pending a test for the Covid-19 virus.
Police said foul play was not suspected.