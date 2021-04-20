A 76-year-old man was shot and killed outside a bar in Charlieville on Monday night.
He was identified as Mervin Prescott, a retired fireman.
Police said Prescott parked his vehicle on the roadway and was walking to a NLCB booth at Jai’s Bar at around 7.45pm.
The bar is located along Caroni/Savannah Road, Charlieville.
He observed two men entering his vehicle, police said, and Prescott began walking back to the car.
One of the men fired several shots at Prescott, hitting him about the body.
The gunman escaped with the vehicle, a Honda Vezel.
Prescott was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said the stolen vehicle stalled a short distance away and was abandoned on the roadway.
Local Government councilor for the Munroe Road/Caronia Savannah district, Adrian Ali, said he was informed that it was a daily routine for Prescott to drive to the bar to play NLCB games.
An eyewitness said Prescott had been out of his vehicle for three minutes when the men entered his car.
Ali said, “It saddens me to know someone can be taken away so easily by these pests. Condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Mr. Prescott. The upsurge of criminal activities, particularly robberies, in my district, Chaguanas and country wide is a growing cause for concern.”
Ali called for a greater police presence in the district as residents have complained of feeling unsafe in their homes.