The Ministry of National Security has extended condolences to the family and friends of Arlette Lewis on her passing yesterday.who died on Wednesday.
Lewis served for twelve years as Director of the Trinidad and Tobago Forensic Science Centre, from 2005 till her retirement in December 2017.
She joined the Forensic Science Centre in 1983 as a Scientific Officer I, working her way up over the years to the position of Director.
A chemist by profession, Lewis also worked with the Ministry of Health’s Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division.
The Ministry recognized Lewis’s notable input at the Forensic Science Centre, including providing specialized training to police officers and expert testimony in court matters. She will be remembered for being meticulous in the conduct of her duties and for advocating staff health and wellness activities at the Forensic Science Centre.