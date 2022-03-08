The identity of the police superintendent who, back in 2019, foiled a daylight robbery in a busy area of San Fernando and shot dead one of the bandits, has been made public.
Retired Superintendent Charles Mitchell’s name was included on the list of recipients for a National Award announced yesterday. He received the Hummingbird Medal Bronze for Gallantry.
Mitchell was at Marshall Korner, at the intersection of Cipero and Sutton streets, San Fernando on September 11, 2019, around 11 a.m., when two men with firearms entered the premises, fired shots and announced a hold-up.
They robbed patrons of personal items, including jewellery.
The news release announcing the retired senior officer as a national awardee said: “Mr Mitchell stood his ground, observed what was taking place and caused a distraction. This gave him time to draw his licensed firearm and challenge both gunmen. Mr Mitchell’s actions resulted in the death of one of the men and injury of the other.”
One of the men, who was identified as “Tallo”, was shot in the chest and died along Sutton Street. A gun was recovered near him. The second man was shot in the leg but escaped.
Following the incident, media reports stated that a senior officer was involved in the shooting but the officer was not named. However, those on the scene noted his bravery.
The National Awards for 2020 and 2021 were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.