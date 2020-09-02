The family, relatives and friends of retired nurse Patricia Kissoon-Ruth who was killed in a crash near her home bade goodbye to her on Tuesday.
The final farewell according to Muslim rites was held at her family's home at No. 5 Lower Barrackpore, then the body was interred at the cemetery at Rochard Douglas Road.
It was the wall of that cemetery which her BMW SUV hit that caused the fatal injuries.
An autopsy found that she died from spinal and neck injuries upon impact of the crash.
Her mother, Carmen Khan, 74, said there were no visible injuries on the body of her only daughter.
"She didn't have a scratch on her. But the autopsy said she got injuries to her spine and neck and that was it", Khan told Express.
The grieving mother sat silently throughout the funeral as the officiating Iman performed the final rituals.
Kissoon-Ruth died less than a week away from her 57th birthday.
She had been employed as a nurse in Canada for at least 30 years, but returned almost ten years ago to her family's home where she built an apartment.
She was divorced and had no children.
She took up employment with the South West Regional Health Authority at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital, then retired in October last year.
Kissoon-Ruth was driving her blue BMW SUV which she had imported from Canada when she crashed around 3 a.m.
A police report said she was headed in a westerly direction along Rochard Douglas Road when upon reaching the vicinity of a cemetery, the vehicle veered off the road and collided with a wall.
Kissoon-Ruth, who was alone in the vehicle, was killed upon impact.
Khan had told Express that she did not know where her daughter went on Sunday night.
The next morning she was told by a relative that her daughter was killed in the crash, almost five kilometers from their home.
Cpl Roopnarine of the Barrackpore police station is continuing investigations.