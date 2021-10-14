THE LONE woman special reserve police officer attached to one of the legal departments of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service proposes to seek judicial review should the Commissioner of Police (CoP) continue to fail to extend her tenure.
Officer Lydia Hosein-Persad said no reasons have been given for her application for extension being refused.
Hosein-Persad was appointed to the Special Reserve Police in March 1992 as a constable and was absorbed into the police service around 1998. She was officially appointed an officer of the TTPS as a constable in 2001. She qualified to the rank of corporal in 2009 and sergeant two years later. She retired from the TTPS in 2015 but was again appointed to the SRP in April 2019. She was assigned to the Court and Process Branch Port of Spain Legal Department and in June 2020 transitioned to the Southern Division Court and Process Branch, Legal Department Document Centre.
Hosein-Persad tenure was due to expire on December 31 2020. She would have attained the age of 60 years on that day. In October 2020 she lodged with the CoP and SRP Commandant an application for an extension of her tenure as a special reserve police officer attached to the Southern Division Court and Process Branch.
In her correspondence to office of the CoP from attorneys Shastri Parsad and Associates last month, it was stated that Hosein-Persad received a letter that the CoP had not approved her application for extension of tenure. No reason was given, the lawyers’ letter said.
It was stated that the issue to be determined will be whether the CoP, in the exercise of statutory powers, obligations and or public duties, in considering and refusing the application for the extension, acted unlawfully, irrationally, unreasonably, improperly, unfairly and breached the principles of natural justice.
Hosein-Persad is seeking a full explanation of the reasons for the refusal and also a full explanation of the criteria and or description of the circumstances, procedure or facts, if any, adopted by the CoP in arriving at his decision to refuse her application for an extension of tenure. She is also seeking details as to whether the CoP is prepared to re-visit the procedure and proceed with the extension.
It was added that there was no adverse evidence to her application which may support a legitimate refusal. Her lawyers stated that Hosein-Persad had a legitimate expectation of her tenure being extended as she had been an SRP at the Court and Process Branch for 19 months, she has additional academic merit and qualifications as she held a Diploma in Law from the University of London, recommendations in support of her application for the extension were given by three senior officers and she had no negative staff reports or performance appraisals.
The letter added, “The claimant was the only Woman Special Reserve Police Constable attached to the Legal Unit Court and Process Branch of the Southern Division. As a matter of fact, she was performing the duties of senior Special Reserve Police Officer for which she possessed the requisite qualifications and experience and having also been qualified to the rank of sergeant.”
It was said it would have been to the benefit to the TTPS that her application be approved as, at the time of the refusal of her extension application, Hosein-Persad was involved in extensive case files for continuing prosecution. These were at varying levels of completion and her extension would have given her the chance to continue the files to completion.
She has called on the CoP to revisit the procedure adopted with a view of discarding it and immediately extending her tenure or she will take the matter to the High Court. Hosein-Persad said that, at that stage, she will be seeking to have the CoP’s decision quashed, a declaration that the procedure or lack thereof adopted by the CoP was illegal, ultra vires, null and void and of no effect, unreasonable, irrational, violated the requirements of natural justice and would result in Hosein-Persad being treated unfairly and unjustly by the CoP. Hosein-Persad will also be seeking damages for loss of earnings and costs.