RETIRED school principal Girdharry Seerattansingh has dedicated his National Award 2020—the Public Service Medal of Merit (Gold), in the sphere of education—to his late wife, Uma Margaret, whom he said was his greatest cheerleader in his accomplishments as an educator.
The biography on awardee Seerattansingh, 72, highlighted his outstanding service as principal of San Francique Hindu Primary School from the years 1996 to 2009, and hailed him for his transformation of the school into a premier facility and flagship of the Maha Sabha and Ministry of Education.
The biography also noted that he improved teacher development and encouraged a strong and vibrant Parent-Teacher Association at the school, and in 2010, San Francique Hindu Primary School was declared by the Education Ministry to be the Best Primary School in the nation.
In an interview with the Express on Tuesday, Seerattansingh said his late wife “was the person responsible for giving me all the opportunities, privileges and support for me to devote my attention to growth of the school. She supported me in everything I did. And this is the reason I have dedicated this award to her. I also extend gratitude to all the people and stakeholders who contributed greatly to the school’s transformation during my tenure”.
Seerattansingh said he believes he took a holistic approach to education, which he described as “a renaissance”, to uplift the infrastructure, academic level, staff and student morale, and parent support at the school.
“I went there with a promise to myself that I would turn things around and make it the best primary school among the Maha Sabha and the country.
Previously, to me, the school was performing at a mediocre level. There would be about 60 per cent passes to the junior secondary level... there were many surrounding schools which were producing higher-performing pupils. In the St Patrick education district, serious notice was taken of Suchit Trace Hindu, Tulsa Trace Hindu School, Penal Vedic Primary School, and Avocat Vedic Primary School and I wanted San Francique Primary Hindu School to be better than all of them.”
Embraced the challenges
He said he left Suchit Trace Hindu Primary School, at Penal, where his wife, whom he affectionately called “Maggie”, also was employed, to take up the post as principal at San Francique Hindu in 1996.
He walked onto the premises to find that it basically comprised of “a four-wall structure” and was surprised to find a lack of basic infrastructure, such as a principal’s office.
“At the Teaching Service Commission’s interview for the position, one of the interviewers asked me if I was sure I wanted to go there knowing it did not have a good reputation. I said ‘yes’ ...I embraced the challenges presented there. I got the post and, within a few months I stepped in there appointed as a principal,” Seerattansingh recalled.
He said he first conducted a general audit of the strengths and weaknesses of the school, and over the next three months he planned a 13-year programme, and by the end of his principalship every item on the list was manifested.
During his tenure, Seerrattansingh oversaw the physical expansion of its compound on four occasions with the construction of a principal’s office and staff room, a stage, audio-visual room, library, two computer laboratories, as well as the establishment of a pre-school annexed to the building, and a recreation ground.
“The modernisation of the compound was done through the support of volunteers and supporters who appreciated that great things were happening at the school and wanted to be a part of what was happening. It was one of the first schools to introduce a computer lab on the compound,” he said.
Seerattansingh said he engaged the staff not only in a holistic programme of curriculum delivery, but an increase in morale and camaraderie leading to a team of brothers and sisters.
He said this led to a stronger relationship with the pupils and their parents, which in turn was a catalyst for the creation of a vibrant Parent-Teacher Association.
The pupils’ confidence and interest in academia also grew and they were rewarded with achievements in Mental Mathematics, Agriculture, the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination, sporting activities, and excellence at Baal-Vikaas as the top primary school for about seven years consecutively.
It became a flagship school for the Maha Sabha and the St Patrick district, as the levels of school discipline and academic excellence showed growth and promise, and everyone took notice, said Seerattansingh.
“Even the police took note that there were no reports of break-ins and vandalism at the school, neither were there incidents of violence among the pupils. The school was so well tied up with the community that residents protected the school. It was used by community and social groups such as the Alcoholics Anonymous, as well as for karate, dance, sewing classes, etc. The school did not usually receive the top children from the area... usually the children who did not get into other schools and those who came from impoverished homes, but that began to change,” he said.
Schools that achieve high results would be granted a Principal’s Holiday by the Education Ministry, and every year that Seerattansingh was there as principal, San Francique Hindu Primary School was granted a Principal’s Holiday.
‘How do you explain that?’
Also taking notice was then-secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Sat Maharaj.
Seerattansingh recalled a phone conversation with Maharaj, when he (Maharaj) said that 45 people qualified from Teachers’ Training College and of those, 40 of them applied to work at San Francique Hindu School.
“He said: ‘How do you explain that?’ I told him he should ask the principals of the other primary schools to explain that,” said Seerattansingh with a chuckle.
He said that his wife had been offered by Maharaj to transfer to her husband’s school, or to be promoted to principal of another Hindu primary school—both offers she was well qualified for as she was a teacher for 41 years, but which she politely declined, he said.
This, Seerattansingh saw, as acts of selflessness from his wife, who was his pillar of strength and support throughout his career, but especially during his tenure as primary school principal.
“She told Mr Maharaj that she would distract me from my plans and she did not want that. She told him that there can only be one principal in our home and that was me. She was the person responsible for giving me all the opportunities, privileges and support for me to devote my attention to transformation of the school. She supported me in everything I did and just wanted me to make her proud every day. And this is the reason I have dedicated this award to her,” he said.
Uma Margaret passed away on June 25, 2019, after a short illness.
It was a heart-breaking time for Seerattansingh and their daughter, Kavita.
“Maggie and I were almost inseparable. We never had an argument. There was not a separation even for one day, except when she fell ill. And even with 45 years of marriage that was not enough time with her,” he said.
Seerattansingh said Kavita remains the joy of his life and the positivity in his retirement years.