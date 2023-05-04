For over three decades, Alim Ali was a constant in the lives of pupils at ASJA Boys’ College.
He has been described as a father-figure, nurturer, counsellor, motivator and guru by staff and pupils.
On Thursday, ASJA Boys’ College hosted a grand retirement function for the principal who had touched many lives in his career spanning 36 years, changing the path of countless young men.
In his final speech as principal, Ali said he had simply committed himself to work with the staff and pupils to ensure that ASJA Boys’ College found its rightful place among the elite secondary schools in Trinidad.
“At that time the college was 38 years old. I also said then that our mission was clear and the intention of the pioneers of the college who built this would be fully realized. I always steered my course and did what I believed was best for the college at all times,” he said.
Ali said his goal had always been to enrich the lives of all pupils who passed through the college. He reminded pupils that they were all intelligent academically and emotionally and they were all leaders, courageous, inquisitive and adaptable.
And in his final capacity as principal, Ali called on the authorities to focus on the needs of pupils instead of bureaucracy.
He said, “Principals nowadays were professional fundraisers. It shouldn’t be like that. I want to use this opportunity to complain on behalf of the new principal.”
Ali said training and digitization was relevant to both staff and pupils as the education system continues to evolve.
“It seems as though the country has become a walking bureaucracy where every step is guided by filling out a form signing name and presenting ID. In some quarters will say the candle is costing more than the funeral. There must be evolution based on student needs, community culture, critical thinking skills and national productivity,” he said.
Among the guests paying tribute to Ali at the function, was his childhood friend Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard.
Gaspard said he had met Ali as a teenager and their friendship grew into adulthood. Both men had attended Naparima College and the University of the West Indies together, he said.
“We were friends, teammates, opponents, and back then Mr Ali had already begun to demonstrate leadership qualities. He was a mentor and it was no surprise when I learned that he had gone from teacher to vice principal and then principal is quick time,” he said.
And although there were differences in opinions, Gaspard said, he and Ali have never “fallen out” in 40 years.
Teacher Stacy Ogeerali, in presenting Ali with a gift, said the former principal had always been kind, caring, supportive and understanding. “He connected with the staff, and not only teaching staff, on a personal level. He led us during the most difficult times, during the pandemic, with distinction,” she said.
Ali’s sister, Nadia Tailor, spoke of her brother’s kindness and oratory skills. She said he worked in the family’s service station and sold the vegetables he grew at the market. But, Tailor said, her brother had big dreams and wanted to make a difference in the lives of young people.
Ali was also commended by former ASJA Boys’ College principal, Faiz Hydal, who said “I knew he had the potential to in an effective leader, you proved me right.”
Ali was replaced by long-standing teacher, Faeid Ali.