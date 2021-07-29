A RETRIAL has been ordered for Marlon King, the man who was sentenced to death in 2012 after being found guilty of murdering his four-year-old stepdaughter Amy Emily Annamunthodo 15 years ago.
The child’s hair was tied to a door frame before she was punched multiple times, resulting in her suffering fatal internal injuries.
At the Appeal Court today, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Malcolm Holdip held it was in the public’s interest for King to have his guilt or innocence pronounced upon by a jury and that he should not be allowed to walk free because of errors in law by the presiding judge at his High Court trial.
“We have considered all the relevant factors and arguments in favour of and against the ordering of a retrial. In our view, the balance has been tipped in favour of the ordering of a retrial.
“We are satisfied that the interest of justice will be served by so ordering. We accordingly order a retrial,” stated Justice Mark Mohammed.
In addition to ordering the retrial, the Justices said it ought to be given priority and heard at the earliest possible occasion.
“This retrial is to be case managed and heard expeditiously, as far as is practicable. We order that, through the Registrar of the Supreme Court, this matter be forthwith placed on a Judge’s docket for case management.
“Such case management must commence no later than Monday August 9, 2021,” stated the judge.
On July 13, the Justices quashed King’s conviction and set aside the sentence imposed after finding that the trial judge, former president Anthony Carmona, made a series of errors while presiding over the trial.
The judges noted that Carmona had mishandled some of the evidence, specifically that of King’s ex-wife Lou-Ann Davis who claimed he had put her through years of domestic abuse.
They also found fault with the handling of the evidence given by King’s neighbour Anthony Rocke who testified on behalf of the State at trial, alleging he had witnessed King inflicting multiple blows on the child.