Students of The University of the West Indies’ St Augustine campus are in the dark as to whether or not they all must physically return to the classroom in Semester Two, which starts in two weeks.
Head of the Guild of Students Kobe Sandy has written to campus principal Prof Brian Copeland seeking answers on the issue.
In the letter, to be delivered today, Sandy points to the Ministry of Education’s (MoE) December 22 media release which outlined that tertiary students will be allowed to attend physical classes for teaching and practicals from January 2022. “However, the Guild is cognizant that the reopening of campuses is a decision that must be made by the institution. As such, the purpose of this letter is to solicit answers and a sense of direction that is consistent with our members’ health and safety,” he wrote.
“Will the campus reopen for in-person classes and mobility, or will virtual classes resume for semester II? This question has been at the forefront of our minds for several months, long before the MoE’s statement. However, recent events have increased the urgency of finding an answer,” Sandy stated.
He noted that some students were required to stay on campus for practicals and labs required for their degree, while others were content with remote learning due to worldwide travel restrictions and concern for their safety.
“However, the question is whether the university will reopen its gates to all students. To date, we have received no notice and only fragmented information, which has led us further into the dark.
Moving forward, it will be in our best interest for the university to maintain consistent communication with us,” Sandy said.
Sense of confusion
Sandy said if the decision is made to reopen the university’s gates, the administration must also address the following questions:
“How will the campus co-ordinate in-person classes? How will Covid-19 regulations be adhered to? Is the status of being vaccinated mandatory for students?”
Sandy wrote that it was unrealistic for The UWI to expect normal physical classes to resume in a matter of weeks for the start of semester two.
“We need at least three months’ notice to prepare because the university has international members who need to make travel arrangements, members who need to make lodging arrangements, and so on,” he said.
“Since the Ministry of Education issued their statement, a sense of confusion among the student population has arisen. We are asking for guidance. The silence of the campus is deafening at this time, with semester two commencing in two weeks and the Omicron variant on the rise in Trinidad,” he added.
The Guild has requested a meeting between the campus’ executive management and the Guild council to discuss potential issues that may arise if the campus reopens and how the management will deal with them.