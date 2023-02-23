Carnival Tuesday late-night revelry, known traditionally as the Las Lap, was cut short by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, who ensured the festivities ended by midnight.
Both costumed masqueraders and spectators in Chaguanas, who were hoping to keep the Carnival celebrations going well into Ash Wednesday morning, were left disappointed.
By 9.45 p.m. the scene in Chaguanas was one of everyday life, with very little to show that Carnival even occurred.
There was no music to be heard.
All barricades were removed and the flow of vehicular traffic assumed its normal route, while the movement of pedestrian traffic was mostly those returning from the celebrations in Port of Spain or San Fernando, or a remnant of those who partook in what Chaguanas had to offer.
And based on information received from police, officers also began their lockdown of Port of Spain sometime between 10 p.m. and 10.30 p.m.
In the south, San Fernandians, however, got a bit of a reprieve as they were able to push their stay on the road beyond 11 p.m., ably assisted by a group of Venezuelan migrants armed with drums and playing a lively rhythm as they led a procession northward along Cipero Street.
As the group grew in number, shouts of “we not going home, we not going home”, could be heard from some of the revellers as they frolicked with their hands in the air.
A fight between two men was stopped by a security officer just as quickly as it had begun.
At one point, members of the Venezuelan contingent started a samba dance in the middle of the road.
However, around 11.16 p.m., Southern Division police officers, assisted by members of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, instructed the Venezuelan rhythm section to stop playing, which they heeded, as they began to clear the street.
During that exercise, several revellers had the camouflage hats and T-shirts they were wearing removed by the soldiers, who cited the law on the civilians donning camouflage wear.