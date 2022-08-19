Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis has ordered a halt to the revitalisation works being undertaken at Ariapita Avenue in Woodbrook.
According to Robinson-Regis, the stoppage stemmed from concerns raised by some residents.
In a press release on Friday, Robinson-Regis said having ministerial oversight for the revitalisation of Port of Spain and the development of the urban centres, she has held discussions with Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister, Randall Mitchell and Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland regarding the plans for the revitalization of Port-of -Spain, specifically as it relates to the upgrade of Ariapita Avenue and some areas of Woodbrook.
“Despite having already held five consultations with stakeholders on the Ariapita Avenue and Woodbrook Revitalisation works, I have taken note of the recent concerns of a group of Woodbrook residents on the work proposed for the Police Post and the bathroom facilities.
“It is clear that we need to have further consultations as there still seems to be some misunderstandings, particularly in relation to the proposed works for Adam Smith Square,” Robison-Regis stated.
She said as a result, in conjunction with Mitchell, Scotland and the Urban Development Company of Trinidad and Tobago, another meeting with residents will be arranged at the earliest convenience, to try and alleviate their concerns.
“I have therefore asked for these works to be halted pending this meeting.”
She noted that upgrade works to the side-walks, lighting and general street scape will continue in the meantime.