Rhoda and Cindy

Rhoda Alexander, left, and Cindy Jaggernauth. 

Twelve-year-old Rhoda Alexander and 17-year-old Cindy Jaggernauth are missing.

The police service is seeking the public’s help to find them.

Rhoda of Moriah, Tobago, was last seen around 2 p.m., on Sunday and reported missing to the Moriah police station by a relative.

Rhoda is of African descent, approximately five feet, four inches tall, slim built, dark brown in complexion and has short hair. She was last seen with a blue sports bag in her possession.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Moriah police station at 660-0029 or 660-0100.

Jaggernauth of Arima, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday and reported missing to the Pinto police station by a relative.

She is of East Indian descent, approximately five feet tall, slim built and brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, a white vest, a pair of black jeans and a pair of black and brown slippers. She was carrying a blue and white bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Pinto police station at 667-5217.

In both instances, the police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or information can be shared via the TTPS App.

