Richard Rajkumar, the brother of 2016 kidnap victim Ria Sookdeo, has died.
While Rajkumar was expected to be part of the Mother’s Day cook yesterday, it never materialised after he was shot on Friday afternoon.
Rajkumar, a mechanic, was fired upon outside his business place. He was taken to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery and was listed in a critical condition. On Saturday, he was placed on life support at the hospital’s intensive care unit.
He died yesterday morning.
Family members yesterday remembered him as the life of the party and one who always made people laugh. His shooting has left them asking why.
They said that the sadness they felt after Sookdeo’s kidnapping never left the family. They never got closure and continue to hope for justice.
Back in September 2016, Sookdeo dropped off her children at school before her vehicle was blocked by another. She was dragged out of her vehicle and has not been seen since.
Rajkuamar, 45, of Union Hall, San Fernando, was standing in front his mechanic’s garage in Phillipine, San Fernando, around 4.15 p.m. speaking to a customer when a black Nissan Tiida stopped in front of the garage. A man alighted from the front passenger seat and opened fire. Rajkumar was shot several times before the shooter re-entered the car, which sped off.
Rajkumar was shot in his leg and abdomen. He sustained injuries to his intestines, liver and pancreas.