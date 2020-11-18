Police need help in locating 16-year-old Rianna Rambissoon.
Rianna, of Hermitage Settlement, San Fernando, was last seen around 8am on Tuesday.
She was reported missing to the San Fernando Police Station on that same date by a relative.
Rianna is of Indian descent, 5 feet 4 inches tall and of slim build with a dark brown complexion and shoulder length black hair.
She was last seen wearing a pair of blue jeans and a cardigan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 999, 555, 911, any police station or call 800-TIPS or share information via the TTPS App.