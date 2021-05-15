The field hospital at the Jean Pierre Complex in Port of Spain is being readied for a ribbon-cutting ceremony by Monday. This was stated yesterday by operations officer at the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) Teron Gilchrist.
And NWRHA chief executive Salisha Baksh said more information on its opening will be given soon, as personnel like doctors and nurses have to be organised.
“We have security guards. We are rationalising our staff,” she said.
The United States government has donated two field hospitals, each with a 40-bed capacity, to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The other is set up outside the Couva Hospital.
The 40 beds include High Dependency and Intensive Care units.
When the Express visited the Jean Pierre Complex yesterday, the six tents had been laid out. There was no evidence of medical activity.
In a phone interview yesterday, Gilchrist said: “We are in the process of getting it ready. We are working night and day...
“Sometime, maybe by Monday, there is going to be the cutting of the ribbon. We have a tight deadline to have it fit for use.”
Gilchrist said the tents have to be erected and all the medical processes have to be in place.
“We have to put in the supporting infrastructure with respect to water, sewerage, disposal and accommodation for the staff, and admissions criteria... We have to make sure it’s safe for the patients and the workers.
“We have to put people somewhere to lie down. We can’t have them under a tent, or sitting on a chair.
“The field hospital will give you a bed and access to medical care, away from the elements. You can have a shower if you need to,” Gilchrist said.
He said it was a “good sign” if people were turning up to get tested.