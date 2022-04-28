RELATIVES of slain police constable Clarence Gilkes say they are keeping a close eye on the investigation into his death following Tuesday’s autopsy results.
Mervyn Gilkes, PC Gilkes’ brother, said yesterday he read about the autopsy in the newspapers which concluded that the constable died as a result of a gunshot to the back of his head near his neck and that a bullet also grazed his right temple.
He said that, emotionally, the family, “not doing really good right now.”
Gilkes’ funeral is planned for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the D’Abadie Pentecostal Church, D’Abadie.
At Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin, where Gilkes had been shot during a search for resident Jehlano Romney, 29, residents appeared indifferent about the autopsy results yesterday but said Romney should stay hidden.
“We don’t think he should turn himself in because we do not have confidence in the protective services,” said one resident who asked not to be named.
“Listen. A lot of people have bad experiences with the police and so we cannot trust them because we know there is injustice 24/7. We had an innocent man described as guilty so why should he (Romney) trust them,” another man asked. “We are not surprised about the results at all,” he said.
Meanwhile, Acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob said yesterday the investigation into Gilkes’ death was still very active and that, more than ever now, Romney needed to be interviewed.
Speaking to i95.5 FM, Jacob said “that post-mortem report is one next stage in an investigation and the investigation still requires that we interview all who were involved including the police officers. So again I want to give the population the assurance that, at the end of this investigation, wherever the investigators get the necessary advice and guidance, action will be taken either way”.
“So again I want the young man to come forward so that we could get his side of the story and anybody else who are witness or who have information concerning this particular investigation,” he added.
Christon J Williams, Romney’s attorney, said yesterday his client is no longer a suspect.
“If what the Commissioner says about the autopsy is to be true from my understanding as well as conversations I may have had, Mr Romney is no longer a suspect but someone that can assist a police investigation,” he said.
“If a statement is needed that means that he is potentially a witness and a witness for the TTPS. So on that basis really and truly I don’t consider him a client with respect to this particular matter as there might be a subjective fear of a witness to give any sort of evidence against the TTPS, so he maybe a witness in fear but that is something I’m sure the TTPS may resolve,” said Williams.
In a statement posted to social media while police were looking for him, Romney said he really wanted to give himself up but was afraid of the police.
He said last week Friday (the day of the incident) he left his two children with his cousin and walked down some steps which lead to Rich Plain Road when he encountered the police.
One of the officers said “don’t move” and “I said ‘boss, don’t shoot. I have nothing’.”
Romney added, “His colleague to his left who was coming up the stairs started shooting without hesitation without even saying...don’t move, he just started shooting and I started brakesing shots.”
He said during this an officer shot Gilkes.
Gilkes was killed last week Friday when, according to police, he and a team of officers attempted to arrest a man at Rich Plain Road.
Police said they received a report that men were seen brandishing assault rifles along the road, and officers from the Western Division Task Force responded.
They said around 3 p.m. while in the area, they came under heavy gunfire and they took cover and fired back. They then realised that Gilkes had been shot in his neck.