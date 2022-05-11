Independent Senator Paul Richards says big businesses rule in Trinidad and Tobago and concerns about an inequitable playing field in the cannabis industry cannot be dismissed.
Speaking on the debate of the Cannabis Control Bill, 2020, at the Senate sitting yesterday, Richards said there must be systems in place so that the Cannabis Authority is held to a certain standard of an egalitarian approach to dispensing licences.
“I am not too sure that I can dismiss concerns about an equal playing field in this country, I am not too sure, big business rules in Trinidad and Tobago, let’s not pretend, as a matter of fact big business is awaiting the passage of this because they have the capital to invest and they are already putting systems in place, let’s not kid ourselves,” he said.
“There is a serious and valid concern that smaller players are going to be squeezed out because this type of industry requires significant capital, especially given regulations proposed,” he added.
Richards said that micro and small businesses suffered the most during the pandemic because of a lack of access to support capital.
The senator also raised concerns with respect to usage, as he noted that this country is already grappling with alcohol and tobacco abuse.
He said the cannabis industry will be adding another potential addiction issue in a space with very limited monitoring and policing resources, as he urged caution.
“We have to be very, very careful. What we don’t want is that the Authority is depending on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service to monitor the law even though the inspectorate will be doing quite a bit of that itself, and end up in a situation where the demand-supply situation precipitates increased use in Trinidad and Tobago of strains that we’re not monitoring, with devastating physical and psychological effects on the population,” he said.
Richards added that research has shown that Amsterdam went through 15 to 20 years of addiction spikes of not only marijuana, but other drugs.
He said this is a European country with resources that struggled to recover from this problem.
“There were people in addictive states walking around all over who ended up in all sorts of activities... because all the ducks were not in a row to deal with the addictive properties,” he said.
Richards also warned that there is the risk of other drugs being shipped with marijuana and this exacerbates the drug shipment in many countries.
“Have we considered that and are we as a country capable of dealing with a marijuana industry that is poorly regulated that invited more transshipment of not only marijuana, but other drugs which we already have a problem with in Trinidad and Tobago, which is fuelling some of the gang activity and the crime we see?” he said.
Richards said while he lends support to the legislation, he wants to sound caution because this country can end up in serious problems.
Post-Covid economic recovery
In her contribution, Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad said cannabis production could be of “tremendous benefit in Trinidad and Tobago’s post-Covid economic recovery. Seepersad said it was estimated that for each acre of cultivated cannabis, 10,000 jobs were created.
“If in Trinidad we were to cultivate 20,000 acres in active cannabis development, we could potentially generate 200,000 jobs,” she said.
—with reporting by Ria Taitt