Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has advised President Christine Kangaloo, in accordance with the provisions of Section 76(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago to appoint Richie Sookhai as Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport with effect from today.
The announcement was made in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister this afternoon.
Appointed a PNm senator in January this year, Sookhai had indicated a willingness to serve in whatever capacity the political leader and party wished to place him.
As he was sworn in as a senator to replace Christine Kangaloo, hints of a more active political future in the offering for Sookhai emerged.
In introducing Sookhai to the media, Government leader in the Senate Dr Amery Browne said Sookhai, who had taken “the courageous and welcomed step” of joining the Government’s team in the Senate, “would be an important part of the Government’s policy and legislative position within this Chamber and beyond”.
Asked by the Express whether he would be entering the political arena in any other form, Sookhai said: “That is left to the party and the Prime Minister (to determine). If asked to serve, I am willing to serve.”
Sookhai, who is 43 years old, was sworn in as a senator, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Kangaloo, former president of the Senate, who is a nominee for the position of President of the Republic. Sookhai took his oath on the Hindu holy book, the Bhagavad Gita.