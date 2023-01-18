Chaguanas businessman Richie Sookhai will this morning be sworn in as the Senator to replace Christine Kangaloo who has resigned as President of the Senate ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College, which will consider her nomination by the Government to be President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.
Sookhai will resign as president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce to take up the appointment.
Sookhai has been vocal on issues involving the economy and the development of central Trinidad, often giving his views on national issues.
He told the Business Express in November 2022:“The entire outlook when it comes to new or future investments is quite bleak. Many are concerned about the rising crime situation, deteriorating infrastructure such as roads and drainage, bureaucracy within the public sector when getting approvals and permits, corruption as well as poor work ethics”.
He lamented that the crime situation has been spiraling out of control for many years now and it seems to only be getting worse.
“Authorities need to put a hold on this situation by truly acting on the root causes instead of increasing budgetary allocation in the hope of achieving better results. In the past many of these initiatives have failed the people of Trinidad and Tobago…..it’s left to the taxpayers to foot the bill”.
Sookhai is the managing director of Sookhai's Diesel Services Ltd. in Chaguanas. He was elected chamber president in April 2021.
Sookhai graduated with his post-graduate degree specialising in international business in December 2020 from the Florida International University (FIU). He also obtained his degree in Engineering in 2002 from FIU.