Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas Chamber president Richie Sookhai

Chaguanas businessman Richie Sookhai will this morning be sworn in as the Senator to replace Christine Kangaloo who has resigned as President of the Senate ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College, which will consider her nomination by the Government to be President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on Friday.

Sookhai will resign as president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce to take up the appointment.

Sookhai has been vocal on issues involving the economy and the development of central Trinidad, often giving his views on national issues.

He told the Business Express in November 2022:“The entire outlook when it comes to new or future investments is quite bleak. Many are concerned about the rising crime situation, deteriorating infrastructure such as roads and drainage, bureaucracy within the public sector when getting approvals and permits, corruption as well as poor work ethics”.

He lamented that the crime situation has been spiraling out of control for many years now and it seems to only be getting worse.

“Authorities need to put a hold on this situation by truly acting on the root causes instead of increasing budgetary allocation in the hope of achieving better results. In the past many of these initiatives have failed the people of Trinidad and Tobago…..it’s left to the taxpayers to foot the bill”.

Sookhai is the managing director of Sookhai's Diesel Services Ltd. in Chaguanas. He was elected chamber president in April 2021.

Sookhai graduated with his post-graduate degree specialising in international business in December 2020 from the Florida International University (FIU). He also obtained his degree in Engineering in 2002 from FIU.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

KANGALOO RESIGNS

KANGALOO RESIGNS

Christine Kangaloo has ta­ken the decision to resign as President of the Senate days ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College.

The meeting of the Electoral College on Friday is being held for the purpose of electing a successor to Paula-Mae Weekes as President of the Republic.

Kangaloo could have waited until Friday as she is not constitutionally required to demit office upon her nomination.

Cops kill 2 Facebook bandits in Barataria

Cops kill 2 Facebook bandits in Barataria

TWO men were shot and killed in Barataria yesterday when they attempted to rob two undercover police officers who had responded to their Facebook Marketplace ad for a cheap, old Nissan B-13 car.

The incident occurred between 12.30 and 1.30 p.m. between Tenth and Eleventh streets off Tenth Avenue in Barataria.

Members: Rahaman a ‘one-man’ show

Members: Rahaman a ‘one-man’ show

The controversy over licences has revealed another issue the pharmacy industry is upset about—the management of Pharmacy Board president Andrew Rahaman who pharmacists accuse of running a “one-man show”.

A group of more than 500 pharmacists are working on a petition calling for fresh Pharmacy Board elections.

Gadsby-Dolly resigns as PNM vice-chairman

Gadsby-Dolly resigns as PNM vice-chairman

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gads­by-­Dolly has resigned her position as vice-chairman of the People’s National Movement (PNM).

In an electronic release on the Parliament letterhead identifying her position as Member of Parliament for St Ann’s East, Gadsby Dolly said yesterday, “It is with a deep sense of humility and honour that I thank my PNM family for their support in electing me to the position of Vice Chairman on December 4, 2022.

Recommended for you