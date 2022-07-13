'Ride or die' friends shot dead in Gasparillo
Susan Mohammed
TWO men who were best friends and described as each other’s “ride or die” were gunned down in Gasparillo on Monday night.
The deceased were identified as Joshua Williams, 36, and Annand Mahabir, 39, construction labourers of Diamond Village, near San Fernando.
Williams and Mahabir were each shot multiple times and died on the road in First Street, Harmony Hall, around 7 p.m.
At the home of Williams, a relative who did not want to be named said the two men were liming with relatives who live on the street, when they were ambushed.
“They were best friends... they were ‘ride or die’. They lived together and always said that they would die together. You see one and you will see the next.
“They were liming together and not expecting anything like this to happen.
They called home and said they were coming just now, but they never reached.
“Strange people probably do not know them and probably decided to take them. I am hearing one set of stories from the area from last night to now, and the stories are not adding up. I do not know if the people who did this had an agenda against them,” said the relative.
A police report said Williams and Mahabir were liming at First Street along with other people, when they went to an area on the street to purchase marijuana.
The report said an altercation erupted with a man and gunfire rang out.
Officers of Gasparillo Police Station responded around 7.30 p.m. and saw the bodies of the men on the road, and a black Nissan Tiida hatchback with the rear windshield and the right-side front and rear glass windows shattered.
The driver of the vehicle told police when he heard the gunfire, he ran off to take cover. When he returned to the scene, he saw the damage and three large stones in the vehicle. Among the items crime scene investigators retrieved were three nine-millimetre spent rounds and a projectile, a cellphone from Williams and a bunch of keys on Mahabir.
The relative said both men had previous convictions for narcotics, but they had since turned their lived around and were making an honest living.
Autopsies are expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.
“We want to get justice for this. They were trying to stay out of trouble, they had no enemies, they were happy-go-lucky people, well-known for helping people in the community.
“Crime is out of hand. When will it stop? We are not seeing anyone doing anything about it. Everything just going in a file and nothing after that,” said the relative.
