Northern Division police are investigating a report in which a T&T Ride Share (TTRS) service driver was assaulted and robbed on Wednesday, believed to be by a person who ordered a taxi.
The 39-year-old driver told investigators that at about 2.30 p.m. he responded to a request for a pick-up in the Carapo community.
Upon arriving at the area, he met a man who identified himself as the would-be passenger.
However, upon entering the vehicle the man allegedly pulled out a firearm and announced a hold-up.
He then took the victim’s cash and valuables, including two cellular phones.
The suspect then exited the car and attempted to take the keys to the vehicle, however, the victim resisted.
The victim was dealt several blows about the body.
However, he was able to drive away before the suspect could secure the vehicle.
He notified the police and investigations are ongoing.