AN auto-mechanic moonlighting as a TT Ride Share taxi driver was beaten and robbed by thieves on Sunday night.
The San Fernando man was held up by two men pretending to be passengers.
A police report said that around 11.50 p.m., on Sunday, the victim was driving his black Mitsubishi Lancer with TT Ride Share when he got a hired job to pick up passengers at the corner of Dinanath Ramnarine Drive and Bernard Julien Circular in Tarouba.
He drove to the location and picked up two men.
The driver reported that upon reaching Maude Street in La Romaine, the men announced a robbery.
They stole from him a gold Cuban link chain valued at $1,200 and a purple iPhone 12 valued at $5,000.
One of the “passengers” struck him on the head with a glass bottle. The thieves exited the vehicle and, as they ran off, one of them threw a glass bottle which damaged the car’s side window.
The driver reported the incident to the San Fernando CID and PC Isaac, officers of the Marabella and Mon Repos CID responded and made checks for the perpetrators but no one was arrested. The victim’s cellphone was recovered in a bushy area along Alexander Street in La Romaine.