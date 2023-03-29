police tape

AN auto-mechanic moonlighting as a TT Ride Share taxi driver was beaten and robbed by thieves on Sunday night.

The San Fernando man was held up by two men pretending to be passengers.

A police report said that around 11.50 p.m., on Sunday, the victim was driving his black Mitsubishi Lancer with TT Ride Share when he got a hired job to pick up passengers at the corner of Dinanath Ramnarine Drive and Bernard Julien Circular in Tarouba.

He drove to the location and picked up two men.

The driver reported that upon reaching Maude Street in La Romaine, the men announced a robbery.

They stole from him a gold Cuban link chain valued at $1,200 and a purple iPhone 12 valued at $5,000.

One of the “passengers” struck him on the head with a glass bottle. The thieves exited the vehicle and, as they ran off, one of them threw a glass bottle which damaged the car’s side window.

The driver reported the incident to the San Fernando CID and PC Isaac, officers of the Marabella and Mon Repos CID responded and made checks for the perpetrators but no one was arrested. The victim’s cellphone was recovered in a bushy area along Alexander Street in La Romaine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

A life changing exam

A life changing exam

Approximately 18,889 Standard five pupils have been registered to sit today’s Secondary Entr…

Minister: Digicel acted within the law

Minister: Digicel acted within the law

The 126 Digicel workers who are being retrenched will receive severance packages together with all terminal benefits due to them.

So said Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon, as she answered an urgent question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark on behalf of the Labour Minister, in the Senate yesterday.

Dennis: Launch of new party obscene

Dennis: Launch of new party obscene

The formation of a new political party less than half-way through the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) overwhelming mandate is possibly the most obscene and insulting of all their indiscretions.

So said People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis when asked for comment yesterday on the formation of a new party by former PDP members led by Farley Augustine.

PM calls for help

PM calls for help

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley says society’s behaviour is deteriorating rapidly because the presence of religion is not as strong as it used to be.

He called on religious leaders to play a greater role in influencing parents, children and society.

The prime minister was delivering an address yesterday at the official handing over of the refurbished Hayes Court to Anglican Bishop Claude Berkley.

Recommended for you