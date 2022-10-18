A 61-year-old labourer was arrested after officers seized a high-powered automatic weapon and ammunition in Marabella.
Officers of the Southern Division seized an AR-15 rifle fitted with a magazine containing ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition after a search warrant was executed at a house at New City Avenue, Marabella on Monday, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Richard Smith, Supt Carthy, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Phillip, and was supervised by Sgts Joseph and Mason, acting Cpls Bahadur and Lancaster and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
And, on Tuesday, Port of Spain Division Task Force (PoSDTF) officers seized a firearm and a quantity of ammunition during a search exercise.
A pistol and 12 rounds of 45 calibre ammunition are currently being tracked by crime scene experts, a police post said.
It added that PoSDTF officers were executing search warrants exercises overnight at several locations reported to house firearms and ammunition when, during the course of one of the operations, police received information about a group of men standing in the back of the Mango Rose Plannings, Port of Spain, acting suspiciously.
Upon reaching the location, police observed the group of men standing behind one of the buildings, with one of the men holding a firearm in his right hand.
The group however spotted the police vehicle and ran away from the location.
The armed man subsequently dropped the firearm before escaping through a track along Duke Street, the post said.
Investigations are ongoing.