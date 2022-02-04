A teenager has been held after police officers found guns including a high powered rifle, and ammunition in Tobago.
During an anti-crime exercise on Thursday, officers searched a bushy area at Riseland, Carnbee, where they seized one automatic rifle, one pistol, 53 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and several pieces of clothing.
An 18-year-old from Buccoo was arrested in connection with the seizure. Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise, coordinated by Snr Supt Benjamin and ASP Joseph, spearheaded by acting Insp Piggott of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and which included officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force, was conducted between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Across in the Southern Division, an intelligence-led exercise resulted in six people being arrested in Vistabella and Pleasantville for firearm, ammunition and narcotics offences.
A 23-year-old of Vistabella was held for possession of 598 grammes of marijuana and possession of 85 grammes of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
Officers then went to a house at Pleasantville Terrace, Pleasantville, where they found .38 revolver and five rounds of ammunition. Five suspects, ages 18-29, all of Pleasantville, who were in the house at the time of the exercise, were arrested.
The exercise, done between 9 p.m. on Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday, was coordinated by Snr Supt Winchester, ASP Jaikaran and Insp Philip and included officers of the Southern Division Task Force and the Special Operations Response Team.