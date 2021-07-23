A Caroni man was arrested after police allegedly found two rifles and over 100 rounds of assorted ammunition.
Around 4.10 pm on July 22, police carried out an exercise at a location at Caroni Main Road, Kelly Village.
Police executed a search warrant, where two officers allegedly seized AR rifles, five Pmag 5.56 magazines, 105 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, ten rounds of .45 ammunition and one round of nine–millimetre ammunition.
The officers took possession of the firearms and ammunition and arrested the suspect.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, Supt Montrichard, W/Asp Powder, coordinated by Insp Pitt and directly supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Forde and members of the Northern Division Task Force- Area West along with NDTF Intel Team.
PC Rochford is continuing enquiries.