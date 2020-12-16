Police need help in locating 15-year-old Rihanna Teemal.
Rihanna, of Irving Street, Petit Bourg, San Juan, was last seen on Tuesday. She was reported missing to the San Juan Police Station the same day.
She went missing in November for several days before returning to her family.
Rihanna is of Indian descent, five feet tall with a slim build, light brown complexion, brown eyes and long black, curly hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the San Juan Police Station at 638-3416, 0100 or 800-TIPS, contact the Police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.