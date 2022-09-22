A fire broke out at a warehouse under construction at the back of the Rio Claro branch of Persad’s D’ Food King around midday yesterday.
The fire again brought to the forefront the issue of the lack of a fire tender in the area. It has been eight months, the Express was told.
The fire started at 12.07 p.m. There were no reports of anyone being injured.
The Express was informed that welding was taking place at the warehouse being built as an attachment to the supermarket, and Styrofoam material was ignited.
Kerwyn Balliram, who works in the Transport Division at the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation, said he was walking down the main road when he saw the fire.
“I asked for a sledge (hammer) and I bust hole at the back of the building for smoke to escape for the firemen to out the fire.”
Officers from the Mayaro and Princes Town fire stations responded to the blaze.
Divisional Fire Officer Robert Dookie explained that preliminary investigations revealed “welders were doing some hot work. The building had Styrofoam insulation and the hot works ignited that”.
The fire was contained in the warehouse, which is separated from the supermarket by a wall. An assessment is to be done to determine the cost of the damage. The building had no items stored for the grocery, the Express was told.
Persad’s D’ Food King and the warehouse are owned by businessman Vernon Persad. He was unable to be reached via his cellphone for comment.
Speaking after the fire, Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Raymond Cozier said he was dissatisfied that after eight months, there had not been a fire tender at the Rio Claro fire station.
He added that given the condition of the roadway, it will take 45 to 50 minutes for one to arrive from Princes Town to assist with a fire.
He said several letters were written to the authorities, and added: “I’m calling on the Minister of National Security and the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to end the neglect to the region of Mayaro/Rio Claro, and by extension the constituency of Mayaro.”
Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray said he raised the issue about the fire tenders in writing with the Minister of National Security and the Chief Fire Officer to bring this matter to a resolution, but to no avail.
He also said he raised it several times in Parliament.
“Mayaro as a constituency has not had a full complement of proper, working fire tenders. We have a tender that was damaged in an accident, a new tender, and it has been parked up at the Mayaro Fire Station for many years, no action on it.
“When we do get a tender to replace that, you hear that the tanks are leaking, the pumps are not working. The problem with fire tenders, it goes between Mayaro and Rio Claro. We are the second-largest constituency and yet we do not have adequate fire tenders.”
Paray said he looks forward to the national budget on Monday and added: “While I don’t expect anything, I will remain hopeful.”
Councillor for Rio Claro South/Cat’s Hill, David Law, was also on the scene of the fire.