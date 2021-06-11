A Rio Claro couple was charged with the murder of Ryan Singh.
Huyestin Jagessar, 33, and Tracey-Ann Singh, 36, appeared in a virtual hearing before senior Rio Claro magistrate Taramatie Ramdass on Friday.
Jagessar and Singh were charged for killing Ryan Singh on May 21 at Rio Claro.
Around 2 p.m. that say the victim, his cousin, and her husband were in a shed at their home at Bucket Corner, Naparima Mayaro Road, Rio Claro.
They were allegedly approached by a group of four people, which included a woman and three men, of which two men were believed to be Venezuelans.
It is alleged that group was armed with cutlasses.
An argument ensued, which evolved into a scuffle, and Ryan Singh was chopped.
He ran and collapsed a short distance away and was pursued by the group, who continued to attack him with their cutlasses.
The woman, who was part of the group, also attacked him with a boulder.
Three of the men drove away in a Ford Ranger vehicle, while the woman fled the scene in a Nissan Tiida.
The victim was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre, then transferred to the Sangre Grande District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
One of the men was arrested by Cpl Nanan of the Barrackpore Criminal Investigation Department on June 8, while the woman was arrested by WPC Morgan-Job of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region One on June 10.
Investigations are continuing.