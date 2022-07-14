A Rio Claro gardener was shot dead outside his home on Wednesday night.
He was identified as 41-year-old Mitchum Hamid.
Police said Hamid was liming with friends at his Granger Hill, Guayaguayare Road, home when a black Toyota Corolla car pulled up at around 9pm.
Hamid walked to the vehicle and spoke with a man seated in the back seat. A few minutes later, police said, Hamid began walking away but another man inside the car called out to him. This time, Hamid walked around to the driver's window and was shot in the head and upper body.
Police said the back seat passenger then exited the vehicle, stood over Hamid, and fired more shots at him on the roadway.
The vehicle then sped off.
Hamid, who sold his produce at the Rio Claro market, was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre where he was pronounced dead.
Investigations are continuing.