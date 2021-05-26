A Rio Claro man who was allegedly transporting a quantity of marijuana in his vehicle was arrested on Tuesday.
Sean Rivers, 24, of Navet Village, was detained during a roving police road check exercise in Rio Claro.
During the exercise, police stopped several vehicles and searched at several locations.
Around 3.40 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at Cunapo Southern Road, Navet Village.
Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a quantity of marijuana, weighing 345 grammes.
PC Kalicharan laid the charge of possession of marijuana.
The exercise was coordinated by Ag Insp Ragbir, supervised by Ag Sgt Maharaj, Ag Cpl Denoon and included CID, Task Force and a warrant officer.