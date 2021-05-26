Smiley

Sean Rivers

A Rio Claro man who was allegedly transporting a quantity of marijuana in his vehicle was arrested on Tuesday. 

Sean Rivers, 24, of Navet Village, was detained during a roving police road check exercise in Rio Claro.

smiley2

During the exercise, police stopped several vehicles and searched at several locations.

Around 3.40 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle at Cunapo Southern Road, Navet Village.

Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found a quantity of marijuana, weighing 345 grammes.

PC Kalicharan laid the charge of possession of marijuana.

The exercise was coordinated by Ag Insp Ragbir, supervised by Ag Sgt Maharaj, Ag Cpl Denoon and included CID, Task Force and a warrant officer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
Start curfew earlier

Start curfew earlier

Businesses yesterday called for tougher lockdown measures, with some going as far as proposing a long curfew spanning from 6 p.m to 6 a.m.

The curfew now starts at 9 p.m. and goes till 5 a.m. Businesses also called on the Government to free up the importation of Covid-19 vaccines to allow private sector participation and to allow people to travel overseas to get vaccinated.

Ministry records 17 deaths, 582 new cases

Ministry records 17 deaths, 582 new cases

Another 17 people have died from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 425 since the pandemic struck.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

‘Covid surge started before Easter’

‘Covid surge started before Easter’

NO single factor is responsible for the upsurge in Covid-19 cases, but rather a number of factors have contributed to the spread.

So said epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds yesterday in response to a question over what caused the spike, during yesterday’s virtual news conference.

Doctors demand probe

Doctors demand probe

Eleven senior doctors are demanding an independent enquiry into the rotation of their colleagues out of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

The heads of department at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) signed the May 25 letter which was sent to 11 board members of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA).

+2
Torrance dies

Torrance dies

FORMER San Fernando deputy mayor Torrance Mohammed, who was attacked by a bandit on Monday, died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Tuesday night.