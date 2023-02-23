Marvin Fletcher appeared before a magistrate, charged with the February 1 murders of Joseph Francis and Marlon Clarke.
Fletcher, 49 of Enid Village, Rio Claro, also faced two charges of possession of firearm, two charges of possession of ammunition and shooting with intent to endanger life.
He appeared before magistrate Taramatie Ramdass, in the Rio Claro Magistrates’ Court last Friday.
The matters were adjourned to March 3.
Francis, 18, and Clarke, 29, both of Rio Claro, were passengers in a vehicle driven by a third man, on February 1 in the Cushe Village area when they observed another man standing along the roadway.
Francis allegedly exited the vehicle and got into an altercation with the man. During the incident, the man is alleged to have pulled out a firearm and shot the victim several times about the body. The gunman then approached the vehicle and allegedly fired several shots at the other two men in the vehicle. Francis and Clarke died at the scene, while the third man escaped and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Investigations were supervised by Insp Ramjag of Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two and a male suspect was arrested in connection with the incident on February 13. Fletcher was charged by Sgt Mohammed of HBI, Region Two, Rio Claro Sub Office, on Thursday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.