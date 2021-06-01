crimetape

MINUTES after a Rio Claro man reported to police that he was being threatened by a man from his village, he was brutally chopped outside his home on Sunday.

Deosaran Palakdhari, also known as Charles, 62, sustained multiple chop wounds to the head and upper body.

Palakdhari underwent emergency surgery and is hospitalised is in critical condition.

Police have arrested a 51-year-old man of Bhajan Street, Ecclesville, Rio Claro, in connection with the incident. 

Police were told that the Palakdhari and his alleged attacker were once friends, but an altercation years ago left them bitter enemies. 

A police report said that at around 7 p.m. on Palakdhari was in front of his home at Legendre Road, Ecclesville, when he was allegedly approached by the suspect, with whom he had an altercation earlier in the day, armed with a cutlass.

The suspect allegedly chopped the victim on his head and left forearm.

The victim told police he took up a cutlass to defend himself and a struggle ensued.

Relatives intervened and contacted police, and took the Rio Claro District Health Centre.

Cpl Ramkhelawan, PCs Patrick and Mahadeo responded and detained the suspect.

He was also taken for medical treatment at the health centre.

The suspect was discharged and taken into police custody at the Rio Claro Police Station.

PC Mahadeo is continuing investigations.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
Baby born on roadside

Baby born on roadside

With both Pt Fortin hospitals now converted to Covid-19-only facilities and no 24-hour accident and emergency service, Kay Arjoon was yesterday forced to deliver her nephew while parked on the Otaheite roadside.

Arjoon, 37, her nine-month-pregnant sister-in-law, Christene, 34, and brother Ricardo, had driven from Cap-de-Ville in Point Fortin in an attempt to reach the San Fernando General Hospital before delivery.

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

...TTPost shuts branches as Covid rules breached

Postal services provider TTPost yesterday shut its branches in Port of Spain and San Fernando after dozens of people rushed to collect senior citizen pension and public assistance grants and would not adhere to physical distancing rules.

Eventually, police were called to disperse the crowds.

Several elderly people at the St Vincent Street branch in Port of Spain complained about not being able to collect their pension cheques because other ­unruly ones refused to socially distance and abide by the law amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Stella Griffith, 68, of Diego Martin, said she was adhering to rules of social distancing, but there were other people who came for their public assistance and disability grants and were refusing to listen.

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

...Hospital workers at the point of desperation

Nurses at the new Point Fortin Hospital and the Point Fortin Area Hospital say they are overwhelmed and exhausted having to spend extensive hours caring for Covid-19 patients.

This, they said, is coupled with a lack of resources within the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

As June kicks off, ministry reports 12 new Covid deaths

The month of June has started with the dismal news of 12 more deaths due to Covid-19 and 405 positive cases of the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 update yesterday, the deceased patients were:

• Three elderly males with co-morbidities

• Three elderly females with co-morbidities

• One middle-aged male with

Boat came from Mauritania

Boat came from Mauritania

The 14 dead men, skull and skeletal remains stacked in a boat found floating four miles off Belle Garden in Tobago last Friday started a journey from the north African country of Mauritania, police said yesterday.