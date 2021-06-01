MINUTES after a Rio Claro man reported to police that he was being threatened by a man from his village, he was brutally chopped outside his home on Sunday.
Deosaran Palakdhari, also known as Charles, 62, sustained multiple chop wounds to the head and upper body.
Palakdhari underwent emergency surgery and is hospitalised is in critical condition.
Police have arrested a 51-year-old man of Bhajan Street, Ecclesville, Rio Claro, in connection with the incident.
Police were told that the Palakdhari and his alleged attacker were once friends, but an altercation years ago left them bitter enemies.
A police report said that at around 7 p.m. on Palakdhari was in front of his home at Legendre Road, Ecclesville, when he was allegedly approached by the suspect, with whom he had an altercation earlier in the day, armed with a cutlass.
The suspect allegedly chopped the victim on his head and left forearm.
The victim told police he took up a cutlass to defend himself and a struggle ensued.
Relatives intervened and contacted police, and took the Rio Claro District Health Centre.
Cpl Ramkhelawan, PCs Patrick and Mahadeo responded and detained the suspect.
He was also taken for medical treatment at the health centre.
The suspect was discharged and taken into police custody at the Rio Claro Police Station.
PC Mahadeo is continuing investigations.