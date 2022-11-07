Rise to the challenges

The halls of the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain were lit up with excitement on Thursday as the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) held its 2022 graduation ceremony for the Faculty of Education.
Hundreds of future educators crossed the stage to receive their degrees, presented to them by UTT’s president Prof Prakash Persad and one of UTT’s governor’s Nicolin Moore, to an audience full of parents, friends and supporters.
Giving a thrilling valedictorian speech on Thursday, one of UTT’s 2022 valedictorians and graduate of the Bachelor of Science in Aircraft Maintenance and Management—Airframe and Powerplant Karon Stephenson praised both graduates and professors for the resilience shown and success achieved during a period of unparalleled disruption, the Covid-19 pandemic.
Being forced into the unfamiliar territory of online learning, graduates had to deal with the cost of having access to technology, internet connection issues and “the many long nights of studies done both through virtual group sessions or individually,” he said.
Nevertheless, the graduates prevailed and the rest led to Thursday’s graduation.
He said though many would have started the degree, there would have been those that “fell through the cracks”.
Applauding those who persevered, he encouraged them to fill the cracks that exist in the education system by becoming better educators for future generations.
He said, “...As educators, you are bestowed with the responsibility of moulding and shaping the minds of our future generation. Therefore, I employ you to carry this mantle diligently, earnestly and with a spirit of excellence...As you enter into your career as an educator, you will be challenged to be creative in your mode of delivery. As the aptitude and learning of each student will be different and may require an unorthodox approach to achieve the required learning outcome. I beseech you to be that wind beneath their wings.”
Also giving well wishes to the graduates during his welcome address at the ceremony on Thursday, UTT’s chairman Prof Clement Imbert encouraged graduates to go brave and take formidable steps in their careers.
UTT’s graduation 2022 was held from November 1 to 4, with businessman Langston Roach, musician and educator Dr Desmond Waithe, and Archbishop of Port of Spain Rev Dr Jason Charles Gordon granted with honorary degrees in Doctor of Science, Doctor of Humane Letters (posthumous) and Doctor of Humane Letters respectively.
Also honoured posthumously with a PhD in Energy Studies was Zephaniah Harripaul.
He had been abducted from his job at Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas on February 17.
One month later, on March 17, his body was found down a precipice off the North Coast Road in March.
During UTT’s graduation opening ceremony held on Tuesday, his father received his degree.
Present at that ceremony was President Paula-Mae Weekes.