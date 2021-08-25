A 40 year old man of Phoenix Park, California, appeared virtually before Senior Magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court today. He was denied bail and remanded into custody.
Rishi Singh was charged with kidnapping, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of false imprisonment, and two counts of common assault, of his common law wife. He was arrested following enquiries into a missing person report made at the Princes Town Police Station on Saturday.
The accused is expected to reappear on Wednesday.
On Sunday, police officers proceeded to Mappapiere Road, Guaracara. They found a woman matching the description of a missing person, allegedly being held against her will by a man. The woman was taken to seek medical attention.
The man was arrested and conveyed to the Princes Town Police Station. Upon conducting extensive enquiries, the man was later charged for the offences.
Investigations were led by ASP Ramdass, Insp Victor, Insp Phillip, Sgt Teeluck, Sgt Heeralal and assisted by members of the Homicide Bureau, Cyber and Social Media Unit, Research Analytical Unit and the Southern Division Task Force.