Rishi Sunak will be the UK's next prime minister.
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer - the person in charge of the UK's money - was the only nomination for the new leader of the party after Penny Mordaunt withdrew.
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson dropped out of the contest on Sunday evening after saying it was not the "right time" for him to try and make a comeback as leader.
He then called on his supporters to get behind the former chancellor for the unity of the Conservative Party.
House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt had been trying to secure the support of the 100 MPs needed by the 2pm deadline - but in the end she withdrew, meaning Mr Sunak was the only one left in the contest.
Some MPs who supported Ms Mordaunt in the race to be prime minister said that in the end they had encouraged her to back Mr Sunak because they felt having a leader by this afternoon was better for the country than a week-long contest.
Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the contest to become PM just before the 2pm deadline
This win means he becomes the new Tory Party leader on Diwali - the Hindu festival of lights - as well as the first UK prime minister from an Indian background.
Who is Rishi Sunak?
You might recognise him as someone who was on TV a lot during lockdown.
He took the role of chancellor not long before the coronavirus pandemic broke out and during that time he made lots of big decisions about how the UK should spend its money.
Some of the measures he introduced were popular with the public, for example the furlough scheme which gave money to support people who weren't able to work due to businesses closing.
He also gave money to support businesses, and introduced schemes like the 'Eat Out to Help Out' which was aimed to increase how much people were spending and help get the economy get going again after lockdown came to and end.