The body of Rishi Nagassar will be the last diver to be recovered from the 30-inch pipeline that sucked him and three others inside last Friday.
This morning the families went to the Forensic Science Centre in St James to identify three of the four bodies found on Monday.
The bodies of Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jr were positively identified by relatives.
Henry’s father, Joseph Henry, gave a graphic description of what he saw.
In an interview, Henry said he identified his son by tattoos on his chest, neck and arms. “They warned us that what we are going to see. I walked in and he was there. My son has tattoos in parts of his body, neck, chest, arms. The first one I saw was on his chest. It mark “Outlaw” on his chest. I know well for sure that is my son. But when I watch that face. It was black like night, disfigured,” he said.
Henry said he was heartened by the outpouring of love from the nation but hurt by the response of Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited.
Nagassar’s uncle, local government councilor Allan Seepersad, said his family went to the Forensic Science Centre hoping to identity his body. But he was not there.
“No, we have not identified any of the bodies as him. My niece (Nagassar’s wife) is distraught and we are trying to be here for her. We are back to waiting on word. We really don’t know what to say or do now,” he said.
The men were part of a team of five divers to enter the Gulf of Paria to conduct maintenance work on a 30-inch undersea pipeline last Friday. At around 2.30pm the men were sucked into the pipeline. One person, Christopher Boodram, was rescued.
On Sunday, Paria announced that the rescue operation had moved to recovery of bodies which began that night.
Three bodies were recovered on Monday evening.
Paria stated that the search for the fourth diver is ongoing