Traffic in and out of Princes Town has devolved into “complete chaos”, according to residents and commuters as repairs to the crumbled M1 Tasker Road have yet to begin.
Last week, M1 Tasker Road, a major connecting route between Usine Ste Madeleine and the Malgretoute Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) booster station, was deemed impassable as large cracks appeared along the roadway.
The Ministry of Works and Transport closed the route to vehicular traffic, citing “damaged drainage structure at the location due to heavy flooding associated with torrential rainfall”.
Traffic was rerouted through Naparima-Mayaro Road and Manahambre, with the ministry signalling its intent to pursue emergency culvert reconstruction, “with the aim of completing the works within two weeks”.
The road, typically traversed by thousands of vehicles daily, has since remained shut while traffic continues to snake for hours along alternative routes.
“It is complete chaos in the morning and afternoons. The Manahambre and Naparima/Mayaro roads are completely ruined while these people in authority do nothing,” one resident told the Express yesterday.
Test of endurance
According to commuters, both Naparima-Mayaro Road and the Manahambre route to San Fernando are plagued by deplorable conditions. Varying potholes and other infrastructural flaws, coupled with a larger volume of vehicles, have resulted in severe traffic, they said.
“The M1 was the primary road for motorists to save time and to save wear and tear on vehicles, since the two alternative routes linking San Fernando to Princes Town are deplorable, with potholes and landslides along the entire approximately ten-kilometre length.
“As a result of the collapse, there has been a traffic snarl in the mornings and afternoon with people trying to get to work and school. There has been no effort to improve the alternative routes while the M1 is closed,” one resident said.
Along Naparima-Mayaro Road, residents who previously averaged a ten-minute drive to enter San Fernando say it now takes approximately 40 minutes to one hour to get in and out of the area.
“It used to take 20 minutes for me to get to work. Now I have to leave more than one hour before just because of the number of people. The first day it happened, I took 40 minutes to get from my house to the Tarouba link-up when normally it would take ten minutes,” said an Iere Village resident.
Some said the increased volume of vehicles has not only wrought serious inconvenience for those who frequent these passages but will likely exacerbate the road’s ruinous state.
“All the trucks that have to go to Galeota are passing on the main road and causing a lot of traffic. The road has a lot of corners. People can’t pass, some have to go up on the curb side for these trucks to pass and the main road is already terrible with potholes. It is going to get worse,” the resident said.
Please patch the holes
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Corinth/Cedar Hill councillor Shawn Premchand said he was aware of the traffic, noting that he has since worked on a plan with the Jordan Hill Presbyterian School principal to allow for passage of vehicles taking children to and from school.
He said the alternative routes were “some of the most deplorable roads” under the ministry’s purview.
“Even despite this we really can’t stop it because even on the weekends there is traffic. The alternative routes are for people going into and coming out of Princes Town. The potholes that we have to deal with cause traffic by themselves. Now we have extra traffic because of the closure. We are begging the Ministry to patch these holes and we have a landslip on the Usine stretch adjacent to the old sugar factory,” he said.
Premchand said he was made aware that the ministry had completed its assessment of the damage to M1 Tasker Road last week and was yet to award a contract for its repair.
Barry Padarath, Member of Parliament for the area, said yesterday he had been advised by the minister that work on the road would begin next week.
“They have come up with a scope of work and they will start some work on it. It should be closed a while longer. In light of the Government dealing with the budget at this time there will be some constrictions but I understand this. The minister has given his assurance that by next week some work will commence,” said Padarath.